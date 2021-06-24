The One Thing Hyram Yarbro Wants You To Stop Doing To Your Skin

I can’t think of another influencer right now who gets tagged in as many TikToks and Instagram videos as Hyram Yarbro. Fans of @SkincarebyHyram beg the 25-year-old Hawaii native and skincare expert to critique their beauty routines. He does as many as he can and always with education and kindness. That’s why he has more than six million TikTok followers. It makes sense his next step would be his own brand: Selfless by Hyram. The buzzy skincare brand launches today at Sephora.

Since 2017, Yarbro has been documenting his skincare journey on YouTube and teaching followers what he’s learned along the way. He’s formed a skincare-obsessed community, helping lead the charge of the new skinfluencers. Yarbro has helped people find their confidence through skincare, while preaching that all skin is good skin. He never judges those who make mistakes—even if he cringes a bit at the harsh scrubs and makeup wipes. It’s not surprising fans have been asking him to create a skincare line for years.

Now, Selfless by Hyram is finally here. He teamed up with The Inkey List to deliver what he promises is ultra-effective, BS-free skincare at a fair price point. I jumped on Zoom to chat with Yarbro to find out more about the line and what he thinks about all those TikTok routines.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Why He Chose The Inkey List

“First and foremost, it came down to a shared philosophy when it comes to skincare formulation,” says Yarbro of choosing the Inkey List to “power” his brand. “I have really high standards for the ingredients, what products have, what products don’t have, the price point, the accessibility, the brand messaging, the ethics. So much had to be in place.” He says The Inkey List was always one of his favorite brands to recommend pre-collab because it “filled every single one of those boxes.”

When he met the founders, Colette Laxton and Mark Curry, he said there was an instant connection. “We shared the same philosophy on skincare but also this intense desire to want to leave a bigger impact on the world.” Although it was just a casual convo, he felt a “magical spark” and knew he wanted to work with them. He had already been working on Selfless on his own for eight months. “I knew I could share my baby, Selfless, that I had been working on for so long,” he says. “I could trust The Inkey List to carry out this philosophy and carry it out we have.”

What “Social Change” Means to Him

Whenever I try to get any gossip out of Yarbro, he brings the conversation back to ethics and social change. It’s something that’s really important to him—more so than the skincare itself. “It was really important to me that every product had a direct and measurable social impact on the most pressing issues facing our world,” he says. They decided to start with climate change and lack of access to clean drinking water.

The brand partnered with Rainforest Trust to help protect forests from deforestation, as well as Thirst Project to provide clean drinking water to more than 60 communities. “The most important thing to me, more than anything else, was to lead with the social impact,” adds Yarbro. “I wanted everyone to know the exact impact they have at the point of purchase.” For example, if you pick up the Retinol & Rainbow Algae Repair Serum, you’ll be helping fight deforestation of more than 2,500 acres.

“Not only in the exact social impact that’s generated from every purchase but also how we source the ingredients, the sustainable packaging solutions, our carbon removal efforts,” he continues. “We developed this thing called the Selfless Standard so when we’re developing these products, we keep the Selfless philosophy in mind of having the most positive impact on the world possible.”

What He’s Begging You To Stop Doing to Your Skin

I tell Yarbro he must have thousands of tags on social media and he can’t possibly answer them all. So if he could tell everyone one blanket thing, what would it be? “The primary thing I see all the time is people not wearing their sunscreen,” he says. “Especially because I see so many people using exfoliants and scrubs and brightening products and all these things that increase your skin’s sensitivity to the sun, yet they aren’t using a sunscreen.” Though he doesn’t have one (yet), you should still wear one in combination with using Selfless. Otherwise, all those serums and retinoids can’t do their job.

Other than preaching about sunscreen, he doesn’t want to discourage people over individual ingredients. He also sees the way his Gen Z audience is focused on prevention rather than trying to reverse damage. (Something I tell him I’m trying to do in my mid-30s. Oops.) “It’s how it should be,” he says. “Skincare is about maintenance to prevent those problems from happening long-term, rather than when the damage is already done.” Plus, you know, you can get skin cancer.

The One Product You Absolutely Need From Selfless

OK, no one needs a Sephora trip but if you are in the market for new skincare, Yarbro does have a favorite from his debut collection: the Retinol & Rainbow Algae Repair Serum. “I feel like it’s such a unique formula that I truly have never seen on the market,” he says. “It has this incredible texture that when you put it on the skin, it immediately smoothes the skin because of the squalane, but then the retinol and algae help with the appearance of hyperpigmentation, dark spots and acne scars, which is the primary concern I’ve seen on my channel.” He says it’s also a great intro to retinol if you’re a little nervous to try it for the first time.

There are six products in this first rollout with many more to come. Shop them all at Sephora now. (We hear there’s an 80,000-person waitlist.)

Centella & Green Tea Hydrating Gel Cleanser

Start your routine with this pH-balanced cleanser full of antioxidant-rich Centella and green tea. It reduces the look of redness and decreases sensitivity and irritation.

Mandelic Acid & Rice Bran Gentle Exfoliating Serum

You know how Hyram feels about harsh scrubs. This gentle serum uses 3 percent mandelic acid to remove dead skin cells and 0.5 percent salicylic acid to unclog pores.

Retinol & Rainbow Algae Repair Serum

Here’s that retinol serum Yarbro was talking about. It uses 0.2 percent retinol to reduce the appearance of acne scars, 1.5 percent Rainbow algae to reduce the look of hyperpigmentation and 4 percent squalane to smooth and plump.

Niacinamide & Maracuja Daily Support Moisturizer

This everyday moisturizer contains niacinamide to reduce oil and refine pores, maracuja to promote the skin’s healing process, and Murumuru butter for softness.

Salicylic Acid & Sea Kelp Pore Clearing & Oil Control Serum

Those with acne-prone skin will love this oil-controlling (but not drying) serum with salicylic acid, niacinamide and sea kelp.