New Infographic Shows That Over a Million Selfies Are Taken Every Day

Leah Bourne
by
Miranda-Kerr-blew-kiss-her-fans-cute-selfie

A Miranda Kerr selife.
Photo Via Instagram

It’s no surprise that we live in a selfie-obsessed world. Just how obsessed we are, though, might surprise you.

Techinfographics recently released a infographic dedicated to all things selifes, and it turns out that people are taking a ton—over one million a day. What’s particularly interesting is the amount of folks that are digitally altering their selfies. 36 percent admitted to retouching their selfies, and 13 percent of women said they retouch every single selfie that they post. As for the country that loves selifes the most? That would be Australia (who knew?).

Read on for some more eye-opening selfie statistics, facts, and figures.

selfiegraphic--infographic-about-selfies_5327657ebe484_w1500

Infographic Via Techinfographics.com

