Selfies Are Driving the Increase in Plastic Surgery in Women Under 30

Selfies have become a part of social media culture so normal that they’re no longer questioned. While posting pictures of yourself on sites like Instagram and Facebook (not to mention sending private selfies to friends through apps like SnapChat) certainly has its ups — self-awareness, possibility of higher self-esteem, and more — it certainly comes with its downs, too.

According to the Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS)’s annual findings on plastic surgery, 33% of plastic surgeons surveyed said that social media is driving over 33% of procedures, most definitely because patients are so hyper-aware of their looks as a result of selfies. What’s more, 58% of plastic surgeons saw an increase in cosmetic surgery and injectables under 30 years old in 2013.

While this isn’t the first we’ve heard that social media has contributed to the plastic surgery craze, it is the first time that such an increase has happened for this young a demographic. Anti-aging products are starting to be used by girls as young as 18 years old. It’s not a terrible idea to start preventing signs of aging from a young age — especially when that prevention comes in the form of sunscreen and protecting against the sun’s harmful rays — but plastic surgery to look younger when you’re under 30 still sounds ludicrous to us.

Image via Tara Moore/Getty Images