The 17 Stages of Taking the Perfect Selfie

In today’s world, Instagram is the hub of communication. After all, how will anyone know how good you look or what awesome shoes you just bought if you don’t post a picture? Since we’re guilty of being a part of the selfie phenomenon, we thought we’d share some stages that we all go through when trying to get that perfect Instagram photo.

1. You get ready for work and realize you’re having an amazing hair/makeup day.

2. Since this rarely happens, you realize this it’s a perfect moment to take a selfie.

3. You whip out your cell phone and open Instagram—pumped that you’ll get to show off today’s look.

4. Here we go! You take the first photo. It’s okay, but definitely not Instagram-worthy.

5. You take another. You realize that stupid pimple you thought you covered is still visible.

6. After covering up your pimple to the full extent, you’re ready again. Feeling okay, but not as confident as you were when you started.

7. Still not satisfied, you try changing the lighting or changing your pose.

8. Okay, seriously? 22 photos and literally none of them are good enough for Instagram. Now you’re getting mad.

9. You’re determined to get a perfect Instagram-worthy selfie, but it’s just not happening. So after 45 photos, you finally give up.

10. You put down the phone and then take one look in the mirror. “Okay just once more. That’s it.”

11. You take the “last” photo and finally you get a good one.

12. Feeling elated, you open Instagram and you’re ready to show off your beauty to all your followers.

13. You’re flipping through filters and none of them look good. Instantly, you’re back in a bad mood.

14. Since you really want to post a selfie now, you end up choosing one of the first photos you took in the good lighting thinking it’ll do well on Instagram.

15. After finding the perfect filter and posting your photo, now you sit and wait for likes.

16. After 30 minutes, your photo only gets 2 likes. What’s wrong with people? You look awesome.

17. You feel defeated, a little embarrassed, and wonder why you even took the stupid selfie to begin with.