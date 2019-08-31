StyleCaster
Share

16 Self-Tanner Alternatives For a Next-Level Glow Minus the Mitts

What's hot
StyleCaster

16 Self-Tanner Alternatives For a Next-Level Glow Minus the Mitts

by
16 Self-Tanner Alternatives For a Next-Level Glow Minus the Mitts
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Scroll To See More Images

Though we tend to associate self-tanner with the summer season, I’m one of those glow-obsessed people who makes it a year-round priority. Because I’m basically militant about applying sunscreen every day (no exaggeration here), sunless tanning products have kept my summer bronze thriving in the months where my yellow undertones come out to play and I have to go H.A.M. with the bronzer. However, ask anyone who regularly self-tans what the most annoying part of the process is and they’ll say two words: those. gloves. Tanning mitts are undoubtedly a vibe killer, which is why I’m starting to get familiar with mess-free self-tanning alternatives.

In 2019, there are so many other ways besides a traditional self-tanner to get your glow on. If you’re mostly concerned about your face, there’s primers that warm up the complexion. Should your body be the focus, body highlighters are crazy easy to apply. And if even rubbing something in isn’t your speed, tanning drops and face mists are more popular than ever. Ahead, 16 of the best alternatives for the face and body with mostly mess-free application.

chanel soleil tan 16 Self Tanner Alternatives For a Next Level Glow Minus the Mitts

Chanel.

Chanel Soleil Tan Bronzing Makeup Base

$50 at Nordstrom

charlotte tilbury bronze mask 16 Self Tanner Alternatives For a Next Level Glow Minus the Mitts

Charlotte Tilbury.

Charlotte Tilbury Overnight Bronze & Glow Mask

$55 at Sephora

chemistry brand glow oil 16 Self Tanner Alternatives For a Next Level Glow Minus the Mitts

The Chemistry Brand.

The Chemistry Brand Glow Oil

$28 at The Chemistry Brand

clarins glow booster 16 Self Tanner Alternatives For a Next Level Glow Minus the Mitts

Clarins.

Clarins Radiance Plus Golden Glow Booster

$32 at Sephora

dior bronze 16 Self Tanner Alternatives For a Next Level Glow Minus the Mitts

Dior.

Dior Bronze After-Sun Care Monoi Balm

$39 at Bloomingdale’s

drunk elephant d bronzi 16 Self Tanner Alternatives For a Next Level Glow Minus the Mitts

Drunk Elephant.

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops

$36 at Sephora

fenty beauty body lava 16 Self Tanner Alternatives For a Next Level Glow Minus the Mitts

Fenty Beauty.

Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer

$59 at Sephora

isle of paradise self tanning water 16 Self Tanner Alternatives For a Next Level Glow Minus the Mitts

Isle of Paradise.

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water

$28 at Sephora

james read h2o tan drops 16 Self Tanner Alternatives For a Next Level Glow Minus the Mitts

James Read.

James Read H2O Tan Drops

$35 at Dermstore

josie argan illuminating body butter 16 Self Tanner Alternatives For a Next Level Glow Minus the Mitts

Josie Maran.

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Illuminating Body Butter

$38 at Sephora

kopari coconut glow 16 Self Tanner Alternatives For a Next Level Glow Minus the Mitts

Kopari.

Kopari Coconut Body Glow

$28 at Ulta

loving tan bronze shimmer 16 Self Tanner Alternatives For a Next Level Glow Minus the Mitts

Loving Tan.

Loving Tan Bronze Shimmer Luxurious Cream

$32.95 at Ulta

sol de janeiro glow oils 16 Self Tanner Alternatives For a Next Level Glow Minus the Mitts

Sol de Janeiro.

Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Oil

$35 at Sephora

st tropez bronzing face mist 16 Self Tanner Alternatives For a Next Level Glow Minus the Mitts

St. Tropez.

St Tropez Bronzing Water Face Mist

$30 at Ulta

tanologist tanning drops 16 Self Tanner Alternatives For a Next Level Glow Minus the Mitts

Tanologist.

Tanologist Face + Body Drops

$19.99 at Target

vita liberata body blur 16 Self Tanner Alternatives For a Next Level Glow Minus the Mitts

Vita Liberata.

Vita Liberata Body Blur

$45 at Ulta

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

Tags:
share