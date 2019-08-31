16 Self-Tanner Alternatives For a Next-Level Glow Minus the Mitts

Scroll To See More Images

Though we tend to associate self-tanner with the summer season, I’m one of those glow-obsessed people who makes it a year-round priority. Because I’m basically militant about applying sunscreen every day (no exaggeration here), sunless tanning products have kept my summer bronze thriving in the months where my yellow undertones come out to play and I have to go H.A.M. with the bronzer. However, ask anyone who regularly self-tans what the most annoying part of the process is and they’ll say two words: those. gloves. Tanning mitts are undoubtedly a vibe killer, which is why I’m starting to get familiar with mess-free self-tanning alternatives.

In 2019, there are so many other ways besides a traditional self-tanner to get your glow on. If you’re mostly concerned about your face, there’s primers that warm up the complexion. Should your body be the focus, body highlighters are crazy easy to apply. And if even rubbing something in isn’t your speed, tanning drops and face mists are more popular than ever. Ahead, 16 of the best alternatives for the face and body with mostly mess-free application.

Chanel Soleil Tan Bronzing Makeup Base

Charlotte Tilbury Overnight Bronze & Glow Mask

The Chemistry Brand Glow Oil

Clarins Radiance Plus Golden Glow Booster

Dior Bronze After-Sun Care Monoi Balm

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops

Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water

James Read H2O Tan Drops

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Illuminating Body Butter

Kopari Coconut Body Glow

Loving Tan Bronze Shimmer Luxurious Cream

Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Oil

St Tropez Bronzing Water Face Mist

Tanologist Face + Body Drops

Vita Liberata Body Blur

