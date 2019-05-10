These Mess-Free, Self-Tanner Sprays Are the Easiest Way to Get Your Glow On

Scroll To See More Images

Come April or May, my only beauty-related concern is getting as glowy as possible with little to no effort. And as someone who doesn’t wear a full face of makeup every day, this is usually more challenging than I’d wish, simply because I know I’ll have to be ridiculously regimented about my skincare routine. That is unless I keep a self-tanner spray on deck.

Now, this isn’t to say that a sunless tan will automatically solve all of my complexion woes. I still need my retinol at night, vitamin C (and sunscreen) in the AM and a BB cream for when I want to even things out. But more than other products, a good self-tanner will essentially enhance the effects of everything else I’ve slathered on my face. And come summer, there is nothing more gratifying than this, especially when you can’t make it to the beach or to a professional who does the work for you.

To that same point, most self-tanners require a mitt for application which isn’t exactly messy, but does take more time and can be irritating if you’ve got sensitive skin. This is where self-tanner sprays come in handy. Most of the top-rated options are made with a 360-degree nozzle for even application and more often than not, are also infused with ingredients that also replenish moisture and provide sun protection. With that being said, here are 10 I’d confidently co-sign.

Australian Gold Spray Gel Sunscreen With Instant Bronzer

This SPF 30 formula is also water-resistant and promises to give your skin a caramel glow while also protecting it from sun exposure.

$9.99 at Ulta

Fake Bake Airbrush Instant Self-Tan

The 360-degree nozzle on this one makes it way easier to cover hard-to-reach areas all over the body. It’s also quick-drying, so you don’t have to worry about feeling greasy.

$39 at Ulta

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water

Besides the gorgeous packaging, what I love most about this clean beauty option is that it uses organic tanning actives even skin tone and add a bronze glow.

$26 at Beauty Bay

James Read Gradual Tan Mist

This water-based spray gradually tans the skin with consistent, day-to-day use.

$24.87 at Amazon

Neutrogena Micro-Mist Airbrush Sunless Spray

Oil-free and non-comedogenic, this ultra-light mist doesn’t require rubbing in and dries fast.

$11.99 at Ulta

St. Moriz Instant Self-Tanning Mist

If you’re looking for a super-deep bronze shade, this dermatologically-tested, no-mess formula goes on light and is suitable for all skin types.

$12.99 at Ulta

St. Tropez Bronzing Mist

This pro-level spray adjusts to your unique skin tone to create a streak-free color that doesn’t look orange or unnatural.

$35 at Sephora

St. Tropez Bronzing Water Face Mist

Formulated with 100 percent natural tanning agents, this tropically-scented not only bronzes the face but can be used as a makeup setting spray too.

$30 at Sephora

Supergoop! Healthy Glow Sunless Tan

No mitt needed to apply this sunscreen that also gives your skin a nice, natural wash of color. Should you want something darker, you’ll have to do multiple applications.

$38 at Sephora

Tahitian Tan Mist Instant Self-Tanner

This tanning mist is infused with vitamin C, vitamin E, and cranberry seed extract for moisturizing the skin, as well as copper and caffeine for firming effects.

$28 at South Seas