5 Self-Tanners I Happily Co-Sign For Glowy Skin in the Dead of Winter

I wouldn’t go as far as to say I “swear by” self-tanner, but I definitely slather on the glow a couple times throughout the winter season. Not to be confused with completely altering my skin tone–that’s always a bad idea–my complexion goes from an almond brown to not almond brown this time of year. And as someone who doesn’t wear foundation and/or bronzer every day, I try to keep the best self-tanner for winter on deck so I can get my summer glow without having to sacrifice my “less is more” beauty philosophy.

I am constantly overwhelmed by the number of self-tanner options online and consequently take forever to decide on just one. However, I’ve found myself going back to a handful of tried-and-true brands that even the newest innovations can’t compete with. If I’m going to keep it all the way real, I can probably name 7 that make it look like I’ve been hibernating on a tropical island, but these 5—some of which are new-ish—are definitely the gold (or bronze) standard.

For That Special Occasion Glow…

On the rare occasion that I’m stepping out with my legs out for a winter event, I save myself time and anxiety by grabbing a bronzer I can wash off the same day. Though Isle of Paradise’s self-tan drops are way more popular, I recommend this wash-off bronzer enriched with nourishing avocado, chia seed and coconut oil.

For a Glow That’s Good to the Skin Too…

If you’re anything like me and live for an affordable two-fer, sleep no longer on this drugstore self-tanner that gradually bronzes the skin without tanner odor in just 3 days.

For an Eco-Conscious Glow…

The DHA in this Amazon top-seller is derived from sugar beet to moisturize the skin and leave behind an even, uniform glow on the face and body.

For the Celebrity-Approved Glow…

Kristyn Pradas is the go-to spray tan expert for a slew of celebrities, including Ariana Grande, the Hadids and Ashley Graham. After trying out her namesake self-tanning mousse earlier this year, I can confirm the hype is real.

For a Mess-Free Glow…

I’ve been using St. Tropez for years. Don’t get me wrong: I love the mousse, but this gel-to-water formula glides seamlessly onto the skin and doesn’t require a rinse. Need I say more?

