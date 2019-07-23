13 Self-Tanners That Won’t Turn Fair Skin Orange and Brassy

Scroll To See More Images

For those of us who lack a natural golden glow and the fabulous benefits of sunshine, self-tanners for fair skin are a top priority when it comes to skincare. We also know that self-tanners aren’t something to mess around with. From orange and brassy skin tones to blotchy looking results—choosing the wrong one can ruin your complexion for weeks or even months, depending on how much you effed up your product choice.

Living my everyday life under the scorching hot rays of Miami, Florida (and having no naturally-induced glow to prove it)—my fair-skinned, Miami-based girl gang and I hold all of our tanning secrets close to our hearts and locked in a group chat. We’ve spent three years as human guinea pigs for all self-tanners and have been dodging bogus formulas since 2016. From 3-foot streaks covering our legs to orange hands and gross odors; we’ve seriously been through all the nightmares that come with the average self-tanning product.

Although I might be shunned for leaking our personal holy grail of mousses, lotions, towelettes, and face mists–I’m still spilling this sacred and credible list of the best products to keep your skin away from streaks and blotching. So, from mine to yours, here’s the three-year in the making self-tanning jackpot.

Isle of Paradise Light Self-Tanning Drops

Simply add these color-correcting Magic Tanning Drops to your moisturizer for a natural, sun-kissed glow with no streaks, no smells or orange tones.

$29 at Pretty Little Thing

Tan Towel Self-Tan Towelette

Sunless tanning is made easy with these easy-to-use towelettes by Tan Towel. This product features concentrated self-tan formula for an even, all-over application with no streaking. Within 2 to 4 hours, the skin has a radiant, natural-looking glow.

$29 at Ulta

Coola Sunless Tan Firming Lotion

Coola’s self-tanning product is an easy-to-use, organic sunless tan body lotion to tan skin while visibly toning and tightening. Massage this lotion into your skin in a circular motion for visibly glowing results.

$46 at Sephora

St. Tropez Bronzing Water Face Mist

St. Tropez’s face mist is an ultra-lightweight mist infused with 100 percent natural tanning agents. Simply spray onto your face for glowing skin and a perfect sun-kissed look you’ve been craving.

$30 at Sephora

Bali Body Face Tan Water

All products by Bali Body really provide you with a perfect natural glow, without any streaks or blotching. This face mist is skincare meets self-tan–creating a flawless and radiant tan.

$29.95 at Bali Body

Tan-Luxe Self-Tan Drops

The quick and easy self-tan concentrate works with any moisturizer or body butter to create a natural-looking, hydrated, and golden tan. Formulated with naturally derived raspberry seed oil, vitamin E, and aloe vera, it also provides all day hydration.

$59 at Sephora

M-61 Powerglow Peel Gradual Tan

This gradual tan facial pad provides deep exfoliation, resurfaces, clarifies and helps to firm the skin while building a streak-free, natural-looking gradual tan and overall radiant glow.

$32 at Bluemercury

Sisley-Paris Self-Tanning Hydrating Body Skin Care

The Self-Tanning Hydrating Body Skin Care beautifies and perfects the skin while prolonging your tan and enhancing your physical features. It has a fresh and pleasant scent and its creamy texture melts right in and allows for easy use and an even application, preventing the risk of streaking.

$132 at Barneys New York

The Organic Pharmacy Self Tan

Derived from Sugar Beet, this light cream delivers a fast, natural and uniform tan so you can have that healthy glow all year. The gentle formula is suitable for sensitive skin leaving it soft and supple.

$69 at Barneys New York

La Mer Face and Body Gradual Tan

The Face and Body Gradual Tan by La Mer gives skin an even, natural-looking glow while also providing long-lasting hydration. The lightweight formula renews the appearance of existing damage for a healthy-looking, luminous glow.

$93 at Selfridges

Tan-Luxe Gradual Tan Lotion

Tan-Luxe’s tanning lotion is just as exceptional as their gradual tanning oil. Providing skin softness and hydration with an ultra-light, quick-drying formula–this product is an oil and lotion hybrid that tans and smooths the look of your skin.

$33 at Sephora

Josie Maran Liquid Gold Self-Tanning Oil

This indulgent self-tanning body oil feels like you’re literally drenching your body in gold. Featuring a unique blend of Pure Argan Oil for intense nourishment–it will provide a healthy, even, natural-looking bronzed glow.

$39 at Josie Maran

Kora Gradual Self-Tanning Lotion

Carrying a subtle scent of rose and lavender–this super-hydrating self-tan lotion leaves you with a soft, super-natural glow after one application, and a honey-toned tan after a second.

$48 at Goop

