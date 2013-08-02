Get The Look: Selena Gomez at the Young Hollywood Awards

Selena Gomez was ecstatic to share her happy win at the Young Hollywood Awards and we couldn’t help but want her stunning look! With a rocker chic vibe to compliment her gorgeous black Versace dress, we just knew we would have to recreate this look. We got the scoop from Avon Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren Anderson on exactly how to get the look.

The main focus of the look was her super sparkly lids with Urban Decay’s Eyeshadow in Diamond Dog and a sexy defined lash line created with Avon’s Ultra Glimmerstick’s Liqui-Glide eyeliner. It is important to use a black eyeliner and create a thick, dramatic line for an overall sultry effect. Add a black mascara that thickens and gives tons of volume, like Avon’s mega effects mascara. Lastly, lightly define the brows to draw attention and frame the face.

As far as the face goes, we want to offset the intensity of the eyes by keeping things simple. Mix together a few foundation shades to achieve the perfect match for you and dust on some bronzer to contour the natural hollows of the face. Add a pinch of blush but not too much to take attention away from those gorgeous eyes.

Last but certainly not least, move to the lips. Much like the face we are going to keep it light with a rosy pink. Anderson suggests Avon’s Totally Kissable Lipstick in Lady’s Mauve.

And that is the look! Be sure to comment below and let us know what you thought of Selena’s look and don’t forget to give the look a go yourself.

Image via @selenagomez

