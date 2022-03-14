Selena Gomez Used This Vitamin C Serum to Get Her Critics Choice Awards Glow & Shoppers Say It’s ‘Magic’ For Fading Dark Spots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Every time Selena Gomez graces the red carpet, she instantly has our jaws on the floor. We’re always so eager to see which designer she’s wearing and especially what kind of makeup look she matches with it. But there’s more that goes into a snatched face than just the makeup products themselves. We can’t forget about all of the skin prep that goes into the glam for events like these, and luckily, her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, is letting everyone in on how they achieved Selena’s pink beat for the Critics Choice Awards.

Vanngo teamed up with the iconic Ole Henriksen to get Selena’s complexion red carpet ready and we 100 percent see why. Celebs like Jacob Elordi have been enjoying the brand’s other incredible products, and now, even Selena has joined the hype with the Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum.

You probably read the product name and raised your eyebrows at the banana part, and honestly, same. However, there’s actually a whole lot of rhyme and reason to this formula’s potent mix of antioxidants and acids. The blend of glow-enhancing ingredients brightens, firms and minimizes the appearance of dark spots, wrinkles and pores, which is basically everything you could ever want in a serum.

“The Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum is magic!!” raved one five-star reviewer on the brand’s site. “I have had so many compliments on how radiant my skin looks!”

This shopper isn’t alone in singing its praises. The product has a 4.6-star rating and Selena’s stamp of approval for good reason.

“If you have stubborn dark spots, look no further. I didn’t expect this product to work as well as it does, but I was proven wrong,” wrote another shopper. “I’ve been using this product for about four weeks and the dark spots on my cheeks have almost gone away completely.”

Keep reading for the breakdown and how her makeup artist applied the anti-aging product to the A-lister prior to the Critics Choice Awards.

Let’s get into the nitty gritty details of each skin-loving ingredient in this serum. Ole Henriksen uses its highest concentration of vitamin C in this formula (15 percent). The star ingredient increases the skin’s elasticity, protects against environmental stressors, boosts radiance and lessens the look of dark spots and pores. And that’s just the beginning.

Polyhydroxy acids (PHAs) provide gentle exfoliation to even out skin tone and texture. This uncovers a fresh layer of skin that’ll function as a smooth blank canvas for the rest of your skincare and makeup products. Oh, and the banana powder-inspired pigments actually do so much for your complexion, like add radiance and color correct. Who would’ve thunk? To moisturize after all of the exfoliating and brightening ingredients, hyaluronic acid delivers deep hydration and plumps, while vitamin E nourishes.

We do have a couple important notes for when you’re using this serum. Because it contains such a high concentration of vitamin C, the brand suggests doing a patch test on your forearm to see how your skin reacts to it first. You should also apply a good SPF after the serum, since some of the ingredients can potentially increase your skin’s sensitivity to the sun.

Now, on to the pro application tips from Vanngo. “I used about three pumps, applying evenly to the face and neck,” he explained. “Then I used my fingers, pressing the serum into the skin.” It’s as simple as that, and the effects will be as breathtaking as Selena’s Critics Choice Awards look.

After hearing from reviewers and Vanngo, as well as actually seeing the results on Selena, we’re more than sold on Ole Henriksen’s Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum. For red carpet ready bright, bouncy, smooth skin like Selena, add this powerful serum into your collection, stat.