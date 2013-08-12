Selena Gomez at the Teen Choice Awards: Steal Her Cat Eye Makeup

With three Teen Choice Awards to add to her ever-growing trophy collection, Selena Gomez really cleaned up last night. She certainly has the talent to succeed, and her skills and fun personality combined with her keen eye for style and beauty make Selena one of our favorite young celebrities to watch. When she showed up to the TCA red carpet with sleek strands and a killer cat eye, we wanted every detail on her look, so we went straight to her glam squad. Makeup artist Karan Mitchell and hairstylist Richard Collins gave us every detail on how to get Selena’s look below.

“For Selena’s look for the Teen Choice Awards, her dress was very structured so she wanted her makeup to be sophisticated with an edge,” Karan tells us. “Beginning with the eyes, I used the soft mauve shade from Nars Fairy’s Kiss Eye Shadow palette on the eyelids and applied with a slightly damp eye shadow brush. I drew a strong winged eye line to the upper lashes with Victoria’s Secret Beauty Kajal pen. Then added two coats of Maybelline’s The Falsies Mascara in Very Black Waterproof. I curled her lashes and added false lashes to complete the eyes. For her foundation, I used a soft foundation brush to apply Nars Radiant Cream Foundation in Santa Fe. For a little definition to her cheekbones, I used the Baked Mineral Bronzing Powder in Goddess from Victoria’s Secret Beauty, as well as Nars Boys Don’t Cry Blush. To finish the look, I used Nars Larger Than Life lip gloss in Paris Follies.”

Richard Collins wanted Selena’s hair to compliment her edgy dress, so he wanted to give her sleek, shiny locks. “After blowing out her hair with a round brush, I sectioned the hair off, starting at the bottom, and applied small amounts of Victoria’s Secret Smooth and Glossy Shine Serum, then flat ironed. I used the FH1 flat iron for this – it’s my favorite for when I’m trying to get the hair as smooth as possible. Once I was finished, I used a little bit more of the serum on the top of her hair to add that extra shine.”

Image via Steve Granitz/Wire Image

