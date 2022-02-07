Selena Gomez Says This Plumping Moisturizer Is ‘Yummy’—& It’s Jennifer Aniston-Approved

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If I had to take skincare advice from anybody, Jennifer Aniston and Meghan Markle would be at the top of the list. These two seem to glow anytime, anywhere—and for good reason. They both swear by the same scientist-backed skincare line that consists of products made with traditional Japanese botanicals and clinical ingredients. And it seems like Selena Gomez is taking a page out of their books.

The award-winning actress, singer and beauty founder told Vogue UK that she relies on Tatcha moisturizers and cleansers to keep her skin as healthy as possible.

“I love Tatcha,” she said. “I think a lot of their moisturizers and face washes are gentle, but also extract all the nasty stuff.”

Now, specifically for her combination dry and oily skin, Gomez reaches for the brand’s coveted Dewy Skin Cream, a plumping moisturizer that’s known for its noticeable anti-aging benefits. This isn’t a new item in her skincare arsenal, though. In fact, she’s been using the product for years. She told Vogue back in 2020 that she uses the Dewy Skin Cream before putting on a full face of makeup, and added that “it’s so thick and yummy that you actually don’t have to use that much of it.”

There are a few major players in this moisturizer that, combined, make up a seriously beneficial skin treatment (specifically for mature skin): Japanese purple rice, Okinawa algae, hyaluronic acid and botanical extracts.

Rice? In a moisturizer? You bet, babe. Purple rice is packed to the brim with rich nutrients and antioxidants that can actually help your skin protect itself against pollution. This makes sense since the ingredient itself has to survive (and thrive) in harsh environments. Okinawa algae and hyaluronic acid combine together to create the moisturizing duo of your dreams. Rich in ceramides that build back your skin barrier, this combo is also an impressive plumping agent.

As for botanicals, these ingredients like ginseng and thyme combine to moisturize your skin so deeply that they can actually help it retain and release moisture, creating a dewy glow. Thus, the name!

More than 2,400 shoppers have given this skin-saver an average 4.8-star rating. Which, in the skincare world, is unheard of. They credit the nourishing product for diminishing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, while also combating dry and flaky skin at the same time.

“Before, my skin [was] extremely dehydrated, dull. Due to my working outside in the elements in all its glory, you can see my wrinkles from miles away,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “But as soon as I use this product, my skin is plump, hydrated without being greasy. It doesn’t clog my pores. Also, my skin is glowing AND my wrinkles aren’t nearly as visible!”

Starting at $20, you can shop the Dewy Skin Cream in three sizes ranging from a 10 mL travel one to a 75 mL bulk one. If, like Gomez, you want to improve your skincare routine and give your face some love, this is the item for you.

“When I was younger, I didn’t really take care of my skin,” Selena admitted in her Vogue video. Now, however, her outlook is all-encompassing. “When you are taking care of your skin, you’re taking care of your mind and your body and your soul,” she said.

I don’t know about you, but my mind, body and soul could use a good Dewy Skin Cream.