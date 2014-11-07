Best of the Week: Selena Gomez’s Smokey Eye, Karlie Kloss’s Hair, and More

Our favorite stars were spotted all over this week, and it’s no surprise that they did so in style. Selena Gomez’s smokey eye had us mesmerized, and just when we thought we couldn’t get any more jealous of Jennifer Lopez’s perfect hair or makeup, we definitely did.

Khloe Kardashian showed us that we’re not the only ones who are obsessed with her little sister Kylie Jenner’s plump pout, and Beyonce created quite the buzz when she debuted her new bob haircut. For hair and makeup so good that you need to see it to believe it, take a scroll through our top beauty picks for the past week and don’t forget to let us know which one’s your favorite in the comments below!

