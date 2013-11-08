News: Selena Gomez’s Short Hair Makeover; The Real Reason Behind Pam Anderson’s Pixie

Selena Gomez debuts a bob haircut in a new editorial for Flaunt magazine. But don’t mourn her long locks just yet — the new hair is just a wig. [Us Weekly]

The reason Pam Anderson chopped her hair into a pixie? She told Ellen DeGeneres she stole the look from her! [People StyleWatch]

Try this technique to reshape your nose using makeup — no surgery required. [PopSugar Beauty]

Naomi Campbell‘s diet secret is fasting once a week. And some nutrition experts say her strategy could actually be good for your health. [StyleCaster]

Hello, party nails. See Essie’s super sparkly holiday collection right here. [SheFinds]