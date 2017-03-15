StyleCaster
Did Selena Gomez Just Chop Off All Her Hair? See Her Shorter Hair

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Did Selena Gomez just chop off all her hair? (She took her extensions out, but same thing). [Allure]

Adele has a secret Twitter account! We repeat: Adele has a secret Twitter account! [Elle]

Demi Lovato is five years sober today! [E! News]

Taylor Swift is probably definitely creating her own streaming service. [TMZ]

Why some employees say working for Miki Agrawal at THINX was “like being in an abusive relationship. [Racked]

Urban Decay is launching a makeup vault! [Cosmopolitan]

Jil Sander’s creative director is leaving the company. [Fashionista]

These are the worst things you can do to your skin, ranked. [Refinery29]

Kesha revealed that her eating disorder almost killed her before she checked into rehab. [Paper]

