Selena Gomez Just Got 2020’s Trendy Shag Haircut

Every time a gorgeous celebrity gets bangs, it makes me think I should get some fringe again after finally growing mine out years ago. Selena Gomez’s shag haircut and long bangs are having that effect on me. The singer/actress stepped out in London with a new ’90s supermodel-style shag and eye-grazing fringe. It’s a look we’d expect to see on Bella Hadid or Kaia Gerber with uneven layers and loads of texture. But it’s Gomez who is taking this new trend right into 2020 in style.

Hairstylist Marissa Marino was responsible for the chop. “New shag 💇🏻‍♀️ for London promo,” she wrote on Instagram. Marino was responsible for Gomez’s recent ’90s-style faux bob as well as her gorgeous side-swept bangs years ago. Now, she’s given her client one of 2020’s biggest trends, which has been seen on Chrissy Teigen lately, as well. The two celebs have totally different styles so it really proves the look can work on anyone.

Gomez even upped her style game during this trip, as well. To go with her new hair, she wore a denim-on-denim outfit that screams model-off-duty, oversized gold pants and a killer zebra-print faux fur coat ($299 at Mango), which is actually available to shop and steal her style now. I can’t see much of her makeup but that ’90s-style brown lip proves she’s really leaning into the resurgence of the decade.

While Gomez changes her hair all the time—either for real or with wigs—this might just be my favorite look yet. I hope she keeps it around at least a bit longer.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.