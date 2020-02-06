Your First Look at Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez’s Beauty Line

It’s really happening, people. Just six months after we reported that Selena Gomez trademarked an upcoming beauty line, we have a look at Gomez’s Rare Beauty. The actress-singer and now beauty entrepreneur announced her makeup line via a new Instagram account that already has more than 1 million followers. “Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself,” she said over a song from her album, also titled Rare. “I’ve stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me.”

“I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand,” she continued. “I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and start embracing our own uniqueness. You’re not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you. It’s about how you see yourself.”

We don’t have any details yet on what products Gomez will start with but in the video, you can see her playing around with lip shades, testing makeup sponges and applying what looks like foundation. We have a feeling there will be some sneak peeks before it officially launches this summer.

One big surprise was that in addition to having its own retail site, Rare Beauty will also launch at Sephora. Most celebrity lines stay on their own sites or Amazon (in the case of Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories). Sephora is a huge retailer and there’s no doubt it’s betting on Rare Beauty to be a big success. Considering Gomez’s fan base, of which we’re a part of, we can’t say they’re wrong about that.