I Didn’t Expect to Feel This Way About Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty

I don’t know about you, but I have celebrity beauty line fatigue. It feels like everyone is starting a collection and it’s hard to know who is really involved and who is just slapping their name on a company. But I’ve been looking forward to writing this Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty review. I can be a pretty cynical beauty editor, having done this for more than a decade. But even I have to admit: Rare Beauty is legit. Here’s my honest review of what you should spend your hard-earned money on.

First, let’s go over what’s different about Rare Beauty. Most importantly, Gomez is ensuring the brand’s social impact is just as strong as its products. Rare Beauty has pledged 100 million dollars over the next 10 years to help increase access to mental health services, focusing on underserved communities. 1 percent of annual Rare Beauty sales will go right to the Rare Impact Fund. This is close to Gomez’s heart. She’s spoken out about her own experience dealing with anxiety and depression.

Now, let’s get to the makeup. Rare Beauty launched with a ton of products, of which range from $14 to $29. This is a bit lower than Fenty Beauty and other celebrity brands. There’s primer, foundation, concealer, a multi-tasking mist, blotting kit, black liquid liner, brow pencil and gel, lip balm, highlighter, blush, lipstick and three tools. There’s basically everything you need for a full face beat—just add eyeshadow and mascara, if you so choose.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The packaging is really cute and different. It doesn’t feel luxe but it’s nice for the price point. Plus, what matters is how the products apply and these go on beautifully. I’m extremely picky when it comes to foundation and Rare Beauty’s medium-coverage formula covered my imperfections but let my skin breathe. The concealer is a perfect texture, too—not too thick or too thin. I think these are the stars of the collection because at $29 and $19 respectively, they’re well worth the price.

My other favorite product is the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. This is a unique formula with a ton of pigment that blends right into the skin. I chose to try the shade Joy, along with the Matte Lip Cream in Inspire and Liquid Illuminizer in Enchant. I was sent the foundation and concealer in 180W, which worked well with my skin tone, as well as Brow Harmony in Warm Brown.

I wanted to recreate one of my favorite looks from the Rare Beauty campaign. It’s outside my makeup comfort zone since I don’t wear red lipstick or winged eyeliner very often—if at all. But I had a lot of fun with it.

I added mascara (Marc Jacobs Beauty At Lash’d Lengthening and Curling Mascara, $27 at Sephora) and attempted to recreate the new beauty boss’ cute pose. Spoiler alert: she’s a lot better at it.

Here’s a quick look at the application so you can see exactly how it covers.

Dying to try it all? It’s out now! Shop away, below.

Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation

There are a whopping 48 medium-coverage shades with a radiant finish.

Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer

There are 48 shades of concealer, too, so you’re sure to find the right one for your skin tone. This coverage is medium-to-full and buildable without getting cakey.

Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick

This soft lip cream feels hydrating but has a velvety matte finish. It’s available in 12 shades.

Blot & Glow Touch-Up Kit

Soak up excess oil throughout the day with blotting papers and a powder-filled puff.

With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm

This hydrating lip balm comes in eight shades including clear.

Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

There are eight liquid blush shades—four in matte and four in dewy finishes.

Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight

Choose from eight shades with light-reflecting pearl particles.

Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner

A waterproof, matte liquid eyeliner is a must in any collection.

Always An Optimist Illuminating Primer

This weightless, silicone-free, gel primer has a radiant finish.

Liquid Touch Foundation Brush

A cruelty-free foundation brush with soft bristles.

Liquid Touch Concealer Brush

A cruelty-free concealer brush with a pointed tip.

Liquid Touch Multi-Tasking Makeup Sponge

Blend foundation and concealer with this diamond-shaped sponge.

Brow Harmony Pencil & Gel

Sculpt and define your brows with a triangular-shaped pencil and eyebrow gel. It’s available in eight shades.

Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Prime & Set Mist

Hydrate skin, plus prime and set your makeup, with this multi-tasking mist.