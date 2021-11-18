This Selena Gomez-Approved Primer “Totally Airbrushes” Your Skin & Minimizes Pores, According to Shoppers

Let’s be real: as much as we love our skin, sometimes, it can use a boost. That’s where essentials like anti-aging face oils and de-puffing eye creams come into play. But, these tried-and-true products take a little bit of time to have a lasting impact. When time is of the essence and you need a bit of a skin transformation ASAP, there’s a makeup bag essential that can do the trick immediately—and it has the approval of none other than Selena Gomez herself.

It’s a pore-erasing primer that reviewers say “totally airbrushes” your skin to make it look, well, poreless. The gel formula is designed to even out texture (fill in those pores without clogging them) and tone to create a canvas for makeup that’s damn-near perfect. It’s so effective, in fact, the it can also function as a foundation replacement.

“I love that I can wear this primer with or without makeup,” Gomez says of the Rare Beauty favorite “It really smooths out my skin with a blurring effect while giving it the hydration it needs.”

Now, obviously Gomez is gonna be a fan of something from her own brand, but if you check out the reviews of this pore-erasing product, you’ll see that shoppers love it just as much. It has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating and countless reviews credit the primer for everything from blurring the appearance of acne to decreasing the appearance of wrinkles.

Even an independent consumer study found that after use, 100% of participants said the look of their pores were smoothed away and minimized. Not to mention, 98% of these people said it blurred their fine lines and 97% said it evened out their skin tone and texture. It’s been a while since we were in school, but we know for certain those are A+ markings.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

RELATED: TikTok Users Just Found a $20 Botox Alternative That Works Overnight: ‘Buy Them Now’

Always an Optimist Pore Diffusing Primer

The hyaluronic acid-rich product plumps skin and is crafted to create a “smooth base for foundation to glide over” so that makeup lasts as long as possible, per the brand. The gel formula is mattifying and hydrating so that dry patches don’t get worse, and oily areas stay tame.

“It’s so smooth and gives such a soft and natural look to it,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Really makes my foundation go on 100x better. It doesn’t feel heavy, it’s weightless and literally feels natural!” Another happy shopper wrote that they “have very large pores in my T zone, and this totally airbrushes my whole face!”

What’s more, the primer and makeup-replacer is under $30, so you won’t be spending huge bucks on it. plus, it comes in a miniature size that’s great for testing, or for taking with you on trips.

Always an Optimist Pore Diffusing Primer Mini

Given that reviewers say it “melts into the skin like butter” and creates a “magnifying finish” that blurs the appearance of imperfections, fine lines, and wrinkles, we’ll be getting one of each so that we’re never without this impressive primer.

Now, if only Selena Gomez can craft a botox-replacing serum that gets rid of our frown lines.