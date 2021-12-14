OMG, Selena Gomez Just Gave Us Her Official Rare Beauty Gift Guide & It’s *So* Good

Scroll To See More Images

You know those moments in life where you think to yourself, “I just peaked.” Well, I had one of those the other day when an email from none other than Selena Gomez herself came through to my inbox. Did I jump? A little. Did I tear up? That’s for me to know and you to also know because the answer is yes. Did I call my mom and celebrate the historic moment? 100 percent. But, the email wasn’t so much for me as it was for you, my dear StyleCaster readers, because it was filled with gift ideas from the Grammy nominee herself.

See, we love Gomez and her vegan beauty line here, and clearly you all do, too (we’ve got the stats to prove it, people). So, we teamed up with her to come up with a gift guide curated of her seven top favorite Rare Beauty picks that make for the best presents.

These include everything from lip creams to concealers. They’re things that your best friend would fawn over, and that your mom would probably Google after one use. Mine can’t be the only one who does a deep dive on a new product she loves…

Below, check out Selena’s holiday gift guide and see what she had to say about each of these goodies. She might have to add salesperson to her ever-growing resume, because she had me adding everything to cart in under five minutes—and I have the feeling you may do the same.

Selena’s Faves 4 Piece Mini Set

In one four-piece set, you get everything you need in a makeup routine, including blush, mascara, highlighter and lip cream. They’re also the perfect size to bring with you for retouching your look at work, on a date, or in the midst of a night out.

“These are my absolute must-haves for creating a full, fresh-faced look in a flash,” Gomez said.

Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream Duo

Why yes, we will be taking any and all tips Selena has to achieve the perfect pout, especially if they’re as simple as snagging a wear-anywhere on any occasion lip duo.

“This kit has two wearable neutrals that can be worn day or night,” she said. “They also look gorgeous mixed together!”

Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara

“While I was creating this product, I learned that finding a mascara that works for you is just as personal as finding your go-to foundation,” Gomez explained. “This is truly a universal mascara that works for everyone.”

Hey, if it works for her, it works for us.

Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner

“I LOVE a bold winged liner look, and this liner makes it so easy to get it precise,” she said.

It’s made with 1,00 vegan bristles that are shaped so that your stroke looks professionally made each time—a relief for us and anyone else who’s gone through way too many cotton balls and makeup remover over the years.

Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

“There’s nothing like a soft hint of blush to add dimension and color to your look and I LOVE this new shade,” she wrote.

So true, bestie of our dreams.

Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation

This isn’t your mother’s cakey foundation. According to Gomez, this weightless medium coverage option “just melts onto your skin, so you forget you’re wearing anything.”

Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer

Is there a greater gift than a new go-to makeup product? We don’t think so. This brightening concealer is “a quick and easy way to brighten dark areas or hide blemishes,” Gomez says. Truly, nothing is better than efficiency and minimal effort.