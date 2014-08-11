The Secret Behind Selena Gomez’s Super-Sleek Ponytail

With summer humidity still taking hold of our hair, we can only wish for hair as sleek as Selena Gomez. The star showed off a shiny, smooth ponytail without a flyaway in sight at the 2014 Teen Choice Awards. Turns out her secret weapon was John Frieda Frizz Ease Original Six Effects Serum ($7.99, target.com).

Celebrity stylist Lona Vigi says, “This serum is like a BB cream for the hair. It covers so many vital bases that you end up using multiple products for, instead you can cut all of that out of the equation and just have this one master product.”

Vigi applied a dime-size amount of the serum onto Selena’s damp hair, starting at the roots and working it through the ends. She then sprayed down the front of her hair with hair spray to keep baby hairs in place before blow drying the hair straight. She went over wavy areas with a straightening iron and then secured the hair back into a low ponytail.

