Selena Gomez Showed Off Her Natural Hair & Skin In a Series of Unretouched Selfies

We’ve seen a lot of glam Selena Gomez as of late. With award show red carpets and new Rare Beauty launches, she’s been in a full face of makeup all over social media. You might even forget how gorgeous she is makeup-free, but not anymore. Gomez posted a series of no-makeup photos on Wednesday and more than seven million people have already liked them. Well, now it’s almost eight million. Fans — both celebrity and otherwise — are loving the pictures.

“Me,” she captioned the carousel, which features three bare-faced selfies with seemingly zero makeup. You can see what looks like maybe a little pimple under her nose, something that happens to so many of us. Her hair is in its natural wavy state. She looks happy, which is why we think everyone is having such a great reaction to the photos.

In a time when every celebrity is FaceTuning, removing buccal fat and getting caught Photoshopping their bodies, it’s refreshing to see a big star feel confident in themselves.

Gomez’s glam team, Hung Vanngo and Tom Bachik left heart emojis, while bestie Nicola Peltz Beckham wrote, “Most beautiful ever 💘💘.” Fans are loving the natural look, too. In fact, it means a lot to them that their favorite celebrity isn’t afraid to show their real selves.

“You inspire me to love myself just the way I am. Thank you for teaching me important lessons through the years. You’re so beautiful and we love you, Selena,” wrote one fan. “What a queen posting pictures of herself in all of her natural beauty, unfiltered…. Best post I’ve seen today ❤️❤️😍😍😍,” wrote another. “I’m sure this took a lot of courage to post. You are so beautiful Selena! Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Much love ❤️❤️,” said another.

Gomez is in the middle of filming season 3 of her hit show, Only Murders in the Building, which she received a 2023 Golden Globes nomination for best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy. Yes, it’s Selena Gomez’s time and we’re all happily watching.