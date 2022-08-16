Selena Gomez Just Wore the Nail Color of the Season & I’m Obsessed

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Move over, chrome nails. There’s a new manicure in town and it’s chic as hell. OK realistically, Hailey Bieber’s silvery chrome nails aren’t going anywhere but we’re officially obsessing over Selena Gomez’s nails, too. The olive shade is the perfect green shade heading into fall. And we know the green trend, in beauty and fashion, isn’t going anywhere.

Gomez’s longtime nail artist Tom Bachik (he’s responsible for Jennifer Lopez and Olivia Rodrigo’s manis, too) shared his new work on Instagram on Monday. Celebrity fans and friends are drooling over the shade on Gomez. Chanel nail artist Betina Goldstein left the olive emoji, which is exactly what we pictured when we saw Gomez’s nails.

The shape is unique, too. She didn’t go for the trendy almond-shaped talons. Instead, these are squared-off, while still looking just as long. Something about these is especially classy, but what would you expect from Selena Gomez?

Every nail salon we’ve seen in New York and Los Angeles is prepared for the Hailey Bieber chrome nail trend. But you can also do a similar look at home. Apply OPI Stay Strong gel base coat ($8.99 at Walmart) with OPI GelColor Gel Nail Polish in Funny Bunny ($22.79 at Walmart) on top. Next comes OPI Gel Color Stay Shiny Top Coat ($18.45 at Walmart) with OPI Chrome Effects Mirror Shine Nail Powder in Tin Man Can ($29.95 at Walmart) sprinkled on top. These are all OPI Professional products you can ask for at the nail salon but we found them at Walmart if you want to DIY the look.

Gomez’s color can be recreated at home, too. Because chances are, you don’t have access to Tom Bachik (same). We love OPI Nail Lacquer in Suzi – The First Lady of Nails ($11.49 at Amazon ) and Essie Fall 2022 Nail Polish Collection in Force of Nature ($10 at Ulta Beauty).