I’m Taking Selena Gomez’s Underside Nail Art Look To The Salon STAT

We already told you how incredible Selena Gomez’s makeup looked at Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World. But wait until you get a close look at Gomez’s nail art. Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik shared a shot of the star’s talons, which at first looked like a modern take on a reverse French mani. But when she flipped over her hands, her nails are red underneath like a luxe pair of Christian Louboutin shoes.

Bachik took a darker twist on the French manicure making the look pop against Gomez’s red gown. He used OPI GelColor in Black Onyx ($16.49 at Walmart) for the base of the nail. For the french tip, he applied OPI GelColor in Alpine Snow ($8.99 at Walmart). On the back of the free edge came OPI GelColor in Big Apple Red ($17.90 at Walmart). The results? “French twist with a flipside,” wrote Bachik.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Gomez wasn’t Bachik’s only client for Vax Live. He also did Jennifer Lopez‘s glittery nails that matched perfectly with her sparkly jumpsuit. To create the look, Bachik used OPI GelColor in Bubble Bath ($17.25 at Walmart) followed by OPI GelColor in All A’twitter in Glitter ($20.99 at Walmart).

Although you might not be able to take Bachik with you to prom or your next big event, at least now you can fake a similar look at home with nail polish you can grab at the drugstore. It’s a bit more affordable than heading to the salon and you can brag about your DIY nail art all night.