Selena Gomez Morphs Into A Mermaid For Fragrance Ad

Selena Gomez has debuted her namesake fragrance and ad campaign, and while she may seem like an innocent 19-year-old, her campaign seems to claim otherwise. The image showcases Gomez standing waist-deep in water, completely soaking wet in a purple strapless dress and slicked back hair. The dress billows underneath the water for a bit of a “mermaid effect” near her legs as she gives quite the seductive face for the camera.

But, what really catches our attention is how Gomez simply glistens in the ad. Photoshop and “fake” ads have been under fire a lot lately, and for someone as young as Gomez we’re struck at just how retouched this ad appears. Not that Gomez isn’t a gorgeous girl, because she certainly is. And, to follow that up, she is also naturally very thin. But, if you look at the behind the scenes photo below, you can actually see how they’ve added just a little bit of “oomph” to Gomez’s boobs to sculpt out the top of her body to get that perfect “mermaid” pose. For someone this young, what kind of message is that sending?

Selena’s fragrance is available now exclusively at Macy’s and on macys.com for $35, $45 and $55 respectively based on sizing.

Let us know what you think about the ads in the comments section below!