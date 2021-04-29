Selena Gomez Opens Up About Mental Illness For Rare Beauty Campaign

Selena Gomez is a pretty private person. It’s not like we see her everyday life on TikTok and Instagram. So when she chooses to open up about something, you know it’s important. Gomez revealed today her new mental health campaign for Rare Beauty, her year-old beauty brand. The Mental Health 101 initiative comes right before Mental Health Awareness Month begins in May. It’s part of the brand’s Rare Impact Fund that helps provides access to mental health services and support, especially for underserved communities.

“I wish I learned about mental health the way I learned about other subjects growing up,” said Gomez in a statement. “Every young person deserves to learn about their mental health at a young age so they’re equipped to ask questions, have access to resources, and empower themselves.” She continues on Instagram, saying, “This campaign is so close to my heart because of my own struggles with mental health. I know how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression at a young age.”

You can get involved in the campaign by signing the Change.org petition, advocating for more mental health resources in schools and other educational settings. You can also donate straight to the Rare Impact Fund. Rare Beauty will be matching donations up to $200,000. According to Inside Philanthropy, only 1.3 percent of overall philanthropic investments went to support mental health in recent years. That’s what makes initiatives like this one so important.

And as always, you can pick up some Rare Beauty products to upgrade your spring makeup look. (Rare Beauty has pledged 100 million dollars over the next 10 years to this mental health initiative.) May we recommend the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush ($20 at Sephora) and the Discovery Eyeshadow Palette ($29 at Sephora)? You won’t be sorry.