Selena Gomez Considers Her Heating Pad an ‘Anxiety Blanket’ and I Don’t Blame Her

“I obviously know this is a hard time, and I just want to let everybody know who’s dealing with stuff that you’re not alone at all,” says the always caring Selena Gomez in her newest video. Gomez is speaking out for Mental Health Awareness month, which is especially important right now during the pandemic. It’s a topic close to her. Just two months ago she revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in an emotional conversation with Miley Cyrus. They spoke about anxiety, depression and self-care and she’s continuing that convo in partnership with Instagram.

“Right now, it’s more important than ever to talk about mental health,” says Gomez. “It’s a subject that is very personal to me. So, I’m asking you guys to take a break with me and I’m going to show you some of the things that help me stay positive during this time and see if any of it resonates with you.”

Gomez shows us her music studio where she feels creative and takes us through her “unwinding process.” She says she likes to take a walk at night to “get rid of the day a bit,” shower, wash her face and then get into bed. “My friends laugh at me but I have a heating pad,” she says. “It’s almost like an anxiety blanket. It feels really nice.” Hey, sounds good to me. She also says she sometimes writes in a journal or just lights one of her candles. She jumps in bed with her dog Daisy, turns off all her electronics (seriously!) and just relaxes.

While it’s important now to take a little extra care of yourself, these are tips we can use all the time. Thanks, Selena!

If you’re experiencing emotional distress related to COVID-19, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or your local crisis line.