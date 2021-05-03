Selena Gomez Just Matched Her Rosy Eye Makeup To Her Red Carpet Dress

Sunday night was the filming of VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World, hosted by Selena Gomez. The concert, which will air on May 8, featured performances by Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, H.E.R., and more. The host looked stunning both on the red carpet and on the main stage. Gomez’s makeup featured a smoky eye in a gorgeous rose hue that subtly matched her red dress. It was created by her longtime makeup artist Hung Vanngo.

Vanngo used Rare Beauty products, of course, though he hasn’t dropped exactly which ones yet. (Don’t worry—we’ll guess.) We’re drooling over the smoky cat-eye in warm tones. And that nude lip? Perfection. Gomez’s new blonde hair was pulled back with natural-looking pieces falling to the front of her face. You can thank hairstylist Marissa Marino for the pretty look that allows the makeup (and that choker!) to stand out.

Manicurist Tom Bachik gave Gomez those cool black-and-white nails. He also did Jennifer Lopez’s nails for the show. Unsurprisingly, she also looked incredible.

If you want to get a similar look to Gomez’s trendy warm eyes, you can try the Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

Discovery Eyeshadow Palette ($29 at Sephora) and/or any of the Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow hues, especially Nearly Rose.

Be sure to tune in Saturday, May 8 on ABC, CBS, FOX, iHeartMedia, YouTube and more, to see Gomez and J.Lo and all the celebs in action for a great cause.