Whoa—Selena Gomez’s Hair Is the Longest It’s Even Been

While everyone and their mother is talking about Selena Gomez’s new song “Lose You To Love Me” and it possibly being about ex Justin Bieber (and then, um, Hailey Bieber’s possible message to Gomez), all I can think about is Gomez’s new long hair. She stepped out in Los Angeles today looking gorgeous and confident with waist-length waves that look natural and fresh. The past few years, Gomez has stayed in the lob club with what feels like the rest of Hollywood but in honor of her new song, she’s making a change.

Of course, we’ve seen Gomez with long hair before but it’s usually temporary for red carpet appearances or music videos. After the event, the extensions are often removed and she’s back to her flirty, short ‘do. I’ve gone on record to say her bob haircut is my favorite of all Gomez’s looks but there’s something about these new photos that show she’s really feeling herself And confidence goes a long way.

Gomez also has long wavy hair in her new video for “Lose You To Love Me.” The song is making waves (no pun intended) for its lyrics that may or may not be able Justin Bieber. “Thank you all for standing by my side through the highs and lows,” she wrote on Instagram. “I couldn’t do it without you all and I can’t wait to start my next adventure with you. 🖤 Lose You To Love Me is out now.”

We don’t know if Gomez will keep the length or go back to her trendy bob but for now, we’re feeling 2019 Selena. Head over to Just Jared to see the photos.