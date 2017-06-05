Selena Gomez Debuted Long Hair This Weekend

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Selena Gomez, queen of hair changes, debuted long hair (with the help of some extensions) this weekend. [Instagram]

Forever21 and Urban Outfitters are facing a lawsuit over these T-shirts. [Refinery29]

Did Tyga just low key diss Kylie in his new song? (Yes.) [Cosmo]

Does the fashion world have a problem with gender equality? [Fashionista]

Jay Z stages Instagram pics, too. [Marie Claire]

Millennials are apparently less likely to stay single than older generations. [Bustle]

Nike and Under Armor are rejecting Trump’s decision on the Paris climate accord, because someone has to save the world. [Racked]

Kelly Osbourne‘s “zipper braid” is pretty cool. [Allure]