Selena Gomez Debuted Waist-Length Hair & Fans Say It’s ‘Giving Alex Russo’

I have to admit, my favorite Selena Gomez look is her French girl bob with side-swept bangs. But that doesn’t mean I didn’t do a double-take when I saw Gomez’s long hair with blunt bangs she debuted on TikTok. The waist-length extensions are straight and smooth with a few layers so the overall effect isn’t too heavy. Her bangs are long and piece-y, past her eyebrows. The whole look gives off less French Girl and more ’90s supermodel. Though some fans said the length reminded them of when Gomez played Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place!

We’re not sure why Gomez switched up her hair. Maybe it’s for a cool new Rare Beauty campaign. The actor/singer/beauty boss couldn’t be busier at the moment. She just released a collection of beautiful cookware with Our Place, and the second season of her hit show, Only Murders in the Building, drops in late June, which brings a vast promotional tour. And that’s not all. She went to the White House!

Gomez released a video she did for Mental Health Awareness Month, in which she sat down with President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General to “discuss prioritizing mental health.” This is a topic close to her heart, which is why she launched the Rare Impact Fund, to help support those without access to mental health services.

“I’ve tried everything to escape this feeling,” Gomez tells the group. “So why pretend I have it all put together?”

“I hope I can do my part and I sure know you guys are doing your part so thank you,” she continues. This is why 1 percent of all Rare Beauty sales go to this Rare Impact Fund so Gomez can continue to give back through her many endeavors. Women are multifaceted and Gomez proves that every day. She can get a new hairstyle, launch a stellar foundation, make a cooking video and still advocate for mental healthcare for everyone.