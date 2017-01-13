Selena Gomez Just Chopped Her Hair Super Short

Update, 1/13/17:

We haven’t seen Selena Gomez’s hair this short since her Disney days. She just debuted an even shorter lob, presented by her makeup artist, hair stylist, wardrobe stylist, and manicurist on Instagram—along with a tantalizing hashtag: “#secretproject.”

All four—Hung Vanngo, Marissa Marino, Christian Classen, and Tom Bachik, respectively—posted the same shot of her new chop on Instagram, and three of them (Marino must’ve missed the memo) noted that this edgy look was for a “secret project.” All but Classen also posted that this was a behind-the-scenes shot, which makes us think Gomez is cooking up a photo shoot—or even, who knows, a surprise music video. We know new music is on the way, and Gomez has been all over social media of late, so we’re sure we’ll find out more soon enough.

Original Post, 12/19/16:

Selena Gomez has had one hell of a 2016: Just a month after breaking the record for the most-liked Instagram (and dethroning one miss Kendall Jenner for the top spot) the 24-year-old announced in August that she was cutting her Revival tour short to focus on her mental health. Now, Gomez is back—and making waves (lol) over her new lob haircut.

Songwriter Justin Tranter—he’s written basically every pop song you heard between 2014 and now, including a little tune called ‘Sorry’ by Justin Bieber. Have you heard it?—took to the ‘gram to post a photo of Gomez without her signature extensions. Instead, the singer was sporting a shoulder-length lob—a big departure from the waist-long locks she’s been wearing most of the year.

Back in July, Gomez debuted bangs while on tour, and even went a few shades lighter over the summer, but now the singer’s back to her shorter, dark hair. We’ll see how long this lasts.