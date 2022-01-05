Selena Gomez Looks Better Than Ever With a Sleek Bob and Cool ’90s-Style Lip

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Thanks to the holiday season and celebs generally laying low (stupid, Omicron), we haven’t seen our favorite faces in full glam as of late. That’s why it was so exciting to see our girl Selena Gomez pop up on makeup artist Hung Vanngo’s Instagram. And when you get a new Hung makeup look, you know it’s going to be good. In fact, the MUA put Gomez in a ’90s-style lipstick we haven’t seen her rock before — and it’s gorgeous.

Gomez is also back to her rich brunette hair after playing around with blonde shades. We liked her lighter but love her with her natural, warm color. Her hair is shorter, too. The extensions are gone instead she’s gone for a sleek, sophisticated bob. Hairstylist Orlando Pita is responsible for the curled-under style, which screams ’90s as well — in the best way possible, of course.

Unsurprisingly, Vanngo used Gomez’s own makeup line, Rare Beauty, for the entire glam. Not every celebrity wears their own brand all the time but with how good Rare Beauty is, why wouldn’t you?

Luckily, Vanngo spilled the exact Rare Beauty products he used so we can recreate this cool makeup look at home. For her skin, he used the new Always an Optimist Soft Radiance Setting Powder in Light ($22 at Sephora) with the new Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Sticks in Happy Sol ($23 at Sephora) on top. Her skin is glowing thanks to the Positive Light Liquid Luminizer in Mesmerize ($22 at Sephora) and Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Hope ($20 at Sephora).

Vanngo gave Gomez a small cat-eye with Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner ($19 at Sephora) and coated her lashes with Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara ($20 at Sephora). Finally, that perfect nude lip? It’s the With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm in Thankful ($16 at Sephora). Now, go and DIY!