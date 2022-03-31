Selena Gomez Debuted a New French Girl Haircut While Confirming She’s Single

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

“New hair who dis?” wrote Selena Gomez on her latest Instagram post showing off the coolest new cut we’ve ever seen on the star. When she walked the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards last week, she wore her long hair pulled back into a sleek updo. Now, Gomez switched it up with a cute French girl haircut — one that’s been trending for a few years.

What constitutes a French girl haircut, you ask? Well, it’s all about that effortless style with natural-looking texture. The French bob is especially trendy right now and Gomez has nailed it with hair above her shoulders and wavy bangs. The chic cut was done by Orlando Pita with Hung Vanngo on makeup, using Rare Beauty products, of course. We’re not exactly sure what this glam is for as she’s also wearing a Celine gown and Jennifer Fisher jewelry styled by Kate Young.

Over on TikTok, Gomez showed off her new chop while lip synching the words to King Nas’ viral audio. It features a man checking off compliments to try to convince a woman to give him a chance and the woman is obviously not interessted. “Maybe this is why I’m single,” Gomez captioned the video. “Don’t believe a damn word.”

The star has been more open on TikTok, sharing cute behind-the-scenes moments from her hit show Only Murders in the Building and showing off backstage glam. Fans are eating up every moment. “Famous people are really just people,” wrote one fan. “U ARE SO ACTIVE I MIGHT CRY,” said another. “Selena is the only person I want to see on TikTok from now on,” said a third. We’d have to agree, girl is killing it.

Gomez is having a big week. Her makeup brand, Rare Beauty, just released a buzzy new item: a tinted moisturizer. The beauty boss says is one of her favorite products ever.