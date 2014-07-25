Best of the Week: Selena Gomez’s Effortless Updo, Rachel McAdams’ Orange Lip, More

The way we wear our makeup and hair is often a self expression about how we are feeling. Need to stand out? Try a bold red lip. Feeling casual? Throw your hair up into a top knot. The fun thing about beauty is that with as little as a few eyeshadow colors and a couple of lipsticks, the looks we can create are endless.
Our favorite celebrities never seem to disappoint when we turn to them for beauty inspiration. From red carpet events to sightings around major cities, they always look stunning, and this week, they clearly took their moods into account when deciding on their makeup. Take a look through the gallery above for the best celebrity looks of the week and get inspired to try the looks on yourself!
Selena Gomez showed off a fresh tattoo with pulled back hair and a glossy lip.
Photo:
Venturelli/Getty Images
Sarah Hyland wore her ombré hair down with a shimmery pink lip.
Photo:
Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Lea Michele wore loose waves pulled back into a ponytail with her bangs swept to the side.
Photo:
Stefania D'Alessandro
Eva Longoria looked stunning in a smokey eye and a subtle peach lip.
Photo:
Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage
Nikki Reed attended the Grammy Camp LA launch party wearing shiny, soft waves.
Photo:
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
Diane Kruger paired her baby blue eyes with neutral shadows and a bright red lipstick. Gorgeous award.
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Anna Faris pulled her hair back into a low chignon leaving her bangs side swept at the Los Angeles Premiere of "Guardians Of The Galaxy."
Photo:
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Rachel McAdams looked beautiful with pulled back hair showing off her dramatic smokey eye and blood orange lips.
Photo:
Jim Spellman/WireImage