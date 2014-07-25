Best of the Week: Selena Gomez’s Effortless Updo, Rachel McAdams’ Orange Lip, More

The way we wear our makeup and hair is often a self expression about how we are feeling. Need to stand out? Try a bold red lip. Feeling casual? Throw your hair up into a top knot. The fun thing about beauty is that with as little as a few eyeshadow colors and a couple of lipsticks, the looks we can create are endless.

Our favorite celebrities never seem to disappoint when we turn to them for beauty inspiration. From red carpet events to sightings around major cities, they always look stunning, and this week, they clearly took their moods into account when deciding on their makeup. Take a look through the gallery above for the best celebrity looks of the week and get inspired to try the looks on yourself!

More From Beauty High:

Going for the Gold: A Primer on Metallic Makeup

10 Cute Hairstyles You Can Do In Under 10 Minutes

Wearing Orange: How to Pull Off the Trend Without Going Overboard