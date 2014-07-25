StyleCaster
Best of the Week: Selena Gomez’s Effortless Updo, Rachel McAdams’ Orange Lip, More

Taylor Post
by
The way we wear our makeup and hair is often a self expression about how we are feeling. Need to stand out? Try a bold red lip. Feeling casual? Throw your hair up into a top knot. The fun thing about beauty is that with as little as a few eyeshadow colors and a couple of lipsticks, the looks we can create are endless.

Our favorite celebrities never seem to disappoint when we turn to them for beauty inspiration. From red carpet events to sightings around major cities, they always look stunning, and this week, they clearly took their moods into account when deciding on their makeup. Take a look through the gallery above for the best celebrity looks of the week and get inspired to try the looks on yourself!

Selena Gomez showed off a fresh tattoo with pulled back hair and a glossy lip. 

Photo: Venturelli/Getty Images

Sarah Hyland wore her ombré hair down with a shimmery pink lip. 

Photo: Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Lea Michele wore loose waves pulled back into a ponytail with her bangs swept to the side. 

Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro

Eva Longoria looked stunning in a smokey eye and a subtle peach lip. 

Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

Nikki Reed attended the Grammy Camp LA launch party wearing shiny, soft waves. 

Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Diane Kruger paired her baby blue eyes with neutral shadows and a bright red lipstick. Gorgeous award. 

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Anna Faris pulled her hair back into a low chignon leaving her bangs side swept at the Los Angeles Premiere of "Guardians Of The Galaxy."

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Rachel McAdams looked beautiful with pulled back hair showing off her dramatic smokey eye and blood orange lips. 

Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage

