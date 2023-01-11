Selena Gomez’s Golden Globes Look Was One For the Books—Here’s How to Recreate Her Sleek Pony & Glowing Skin

Scroll To See More Images

Selena Gomez might not have taken home the 2023 Golden Globe last night for Only Murders in the Building, but her look was definitely a winner in our book. While Sel truly does it all—acting, singing and a founder of an incredibly successful beauty brand—this was her first time being nominated for the prestigious award (though we’re willing to bet this won’t be the last). So it only made sense that she would go big for the award show ceremony, where she wore a show-stopping Valentino velvet gown with a high-slit and statement puff sleeves.

As for her glam, the rare beauty herself was dipped and covered with a plethora of Rare Beauty and Rene Furterer products, with her high pony making way for her glowy visage to shine—and we’ve got all the details on what her hairstylist and makeup artist used to make it happen.

As evidenced by her frequent GRWM videos over on TikTok, Selena certainly practices what she preaches when it comes to actually using her own brand’s products for her makeup looks. For the Golden Globes, she made sure not to ruin a good thing—the good thing in question being having her fave Rare Beauty products by her side (or in this case, her face)—while tapping in makeup artist Hung Vanngo to glitz her up to perfection.

To achieve her dewy natural complexion, Selena’s look consisted of the Positive Light Under Eye Brightener (which has easily been going TikTok-viral), Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation, Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer, Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick and the Always An Optimist Soft Radiance Setting Powder to top it off. Her glam was then tied into her outfit through the use of a beautiful smoky mauve eye, courtesy of Rare Beauty’s Came To Play eyeshadow palette, which was prepped for the long night of festivities with the Always An Optimist Weightless Eye Primer.

Rare Beauty Positive Light Under Eye Brightener

Rare Beauty Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter

And if you’ve been keeping up with the latest launches from the brand, you’ll find it no surprise that Selena’s makeup artist’s bag also was equipped with her Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter (in shade Mesmerize) and her Kind Words matte lipstick in the hue “Worthy” and liner in “Wise.”

Rare Beauty Kind Words Matte Lipstick

Paired with her low-cut neckline and gorgeous glam, hairstylist Marissa Marino’s vision for Selena’s hairdo called for the sleekest of ponytails. In an emailed statement from Rene Furterer, the brand disclosed the items Marissa had at her disposal. “I started by blow drying her hair smooth with an Olivia Garden ceramic round brush

,” the hairstylist noted. “Then, I added René Furterer STYLE Holding Gel and pulled her hair into a high ponytail, leaving out her front bang area, and secured with a hair tie.”

Olivia Garden Round Brush

René Furterer Style Holding Gel

She continued, “Next, I curled the ponytail with the Olivia Garden 1.25” curling iron, and sprayed with René Furterer STYLE Finishing Spray. Then, I brushed the bang area back into the ponytail and wrapped around the rubber band to secure.” The last step to top finish with a bang? René Furterer STYLE Shine Mist for extra shine.

René Furterer STYLE Finishing Spray

René Furterer STYLE Shine Mist

Now that’s what we call a winning look.