Selena Gomez’ Fitness Secrets Include Something Called a ‘Sweat Bed’

At last, Selena Gomez is back on the scene, and her fans couldn’t be happier. After making a surprise appearance at the American Music Awards a couple of weekends ago, she’s back to giving her followers what they want: fitness secrets. More specifically, Gomez revealed one of the things that keeps her feeling “healthy” and “good” on the road, which happens to be called a “sweat bed.”

“I have a sweat bed, which looks like a burrito that I wrap myself up in, and I sweat for about 45 minutes,” Gomez told Elle, adding that she likes to mix up her fitness routine on the road: “Just little things to kind of keep me healthy and keep me focused.”

“No, you can actually buy it,” Gomez added. “I started going to a place called Shape House, and you lay in these beds in a sweatsuit, and they wrap you up and you sweat for 45 minutes and it releases all the toxins [out] of your body, and you kind of feel…kind of the equivalent of a sauna, but it gets your heart rate up, and it gets everything flowing in your body. It’s changed my skin, it’s kind of changed my body as well, so it feels really good. That’s kind of been something that works for me personally.”

A few short months ago, we actually tried the same sweat bed—or infrared sauna—that Gomez goes to (and it’s a must-read, if we do say so ourselves).

The singer added that she’s “horrible at discipline when it comes to working out,” and travels with a trainer on tour. “She’s the person who comes in when I’m like, ‘I don’t feel like it.’ She’s like, ‘No, you’re getting up and you’re working out,'” Gomez said of her trainer. “We’ll do hikes. We have a Pilates machine.” And then, of course, there’s that sweat bed.