Selena Gomez Finalizes Scent; Ruffian Talks MAC Line

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Selena Gomez’s fans helped her finalize the notes for her scent (which includes raspberry, chocolate and vanilla — dessert anyone?) the other day in NYC. [People]

Actress Monica Bellucci joins the ranks of Scar Jo and Felicity Jones as a gorgeous spokesmodel for Dolce & Gabbana makeup. [WWD]

Seal may not be speaking out quite so much about his separation from Heidi, but he is being quite loud about his choice of nail polish. [Daily Makeover]

We may have gotten excited about the fact that MAC’s Ruffian Red lipstick is coming back, but now the designers are talking about a super-secret new product that is “revolutionary” for MAC. We cannot wait to find out more. [The Cut]

Hailey Clauson shows us just how to match our lips to our outfit in Harper Bazaar’s latest editorial. [Fashion Gone Rogue]