Selena Gomez’s Skincare Routine Includes a $14 Drugstore Cleanser & a $59 Firming Eye Cream

Selena Gomez is in her beauty influencer era. She’s been active on TikTok showing us how she uses her fave Rare Beauty products in the prettiest ways. Gomez has even shown us her drugstore skincare routine with affordable products from brands such as Neutrogena and Vichy. Fans are thrilled their fave is sharing products they can actually afford, as well as asking what we’re all now thinking: Could Rare Skin be next?

Over the weekend, Gomez took to TikTok to reveal the skincare products she “found at CVS” and has been “using all week,” she wrote. (An undisclosed CVS ad? Unclear.) These are great, affordable products we love, too, and are perfect for what we know about Gomez’s sensitive skin. You can grab them at CVS but also at Target, Amazon and many other retailers making it really easy to copy her skincare routine. And it only took a few minutes for her to cleanse, tone, brighten and hydrate.

Below, shop her entire routine. All you’ll need to add is sunscreen and a good moisturizer. Because those Rare Beauty products will look best on healthy skin.

Urban Hydration Aloe Vera Gel Facial Mask

What looks like a product you’d apply after a sunburn is actually an acne-fighting mask that helps balance skin.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gentle Exfoliating Facial Cleanser

It looks like Gomez is using this new exfoliating face wash that’s gentle and hydrating enough for daily use.

Vichy Pureté Thermale Perfecting Facial Toner

This alcohol-free hydrating toner removes dirt and oil while leaving skin soft.

Caudalie Resveratrol Lift Firming Eye Gel-Cream

This firming eye cream is pricier than the rest of Goemz’s faves but we can see why. It contains resveratrol (a vine antioxidant), as well as hyaluronic acids, peptides and Mahogany bark extract (a vegan collegen alternative).

Neutrogena Bright Boost Face Serum

This skin-brightening serum contains what the brand calls Neoglucosamine (a patented non-acid amino sugar exfoliator) and turmeric extract to diminish the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation.