Selena Gomez Used This $9 Growth Oil on Her Brows In a Recent TikTok—& Shoppers Say It ‘Really Works’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you haven’t tried Rare Beauty yet, you’re pretty much miles behind everyone else. The brainchild of Selena Gomez can be scouted in plenty of TikTok videos—as of late, everyone’s going wild over the Liquid Blushes. Naturally, it’s safe to assume Gomez’s own routine is likely stacked with the brand’s products, but that’s not to say she doesn’t ever waver.

Over the holidays, the celeb shed some light on other formulas she’s been using in a TikTok video, one of which is a super affordable hair growth oil.

@selenagomez @rarebeauty happy, merry Christmas from your Rare beauty family!! Love you all so much! I’m grateful for each and every one of you 💕@sephora ♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

“@rarebeauty happy, merry Christmas from your Rare beauty family!! Love you all so much! I’m grateful for each and every one of you,” she captioned the video, before diving into both her skincare and makeup routine.

The first product she used was the Difeel Castor Oil, which she applied to her brows with a spoolie brush. Beyond enhancing growth on the brows, castor oil can be utilized in a variety of ways, such as a soothing scalp treatment or an anti-frizz treatment for the ends of your hair. Overtime, castor oil may spark growth on thinning areas while encouraging health and shine on follicles, which is only why we can imagine Gomez keeps it in her routine.

Difeel Natural Castor Oil

The $9 Difeel product has plenty of Amazon shoppers hooked, too—it’s currently on sale for 31 percent off. With over 1,700 perfect ratings from reviewers, people are claiming it “really works” on preventing fall-out and building back healthier locks.

“I’m [in my] early 50’s and really noticing hair loss on top and in the front of my head. I have tried different products but this one is working for me,” wrote one shopper, who lets it sink into their scalp overnight. “My hair is not oily after washing and looks/feels great. But the new hair growth, WOW! Using this product with a scalp brush 2x a week works best for me.”

In case you’re curious where to shop the rest of her skincare regimen, we went ahead and did the work for you. Find out what else the celeb keeps in her arsenal down below.

Paula’s Choice Replenishing Toner

Tatcha The Dewy Serum