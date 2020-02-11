Selena Gomez Shares a Curly-Hair Selfie and New Look at Rare Beauty

Though she plays around with length and styles, Selena Gomez keeps it pretty natural when it comes to her hair. We don’t usually get crazy colors or wild styles from the new beauty entrepreneur. That’s why we were surprised to see Gomez’s curly hair on full display in her latest Instagram post. She’s worn her hair curly in the past but the curls were tighter and finer. And it’s been forever. These full curls are totally glam.

Gomez didn’t even need a caption for her selfie to garner more than five million likes. Swimwear designer Theresa Marie Mingus commented that it’s her “Favorite hair style hands down!!!!” and we have to agree. That said, not all Gomez’s fans like her curly bangs though I’m not sure what they could have against them. Gomez obviously has some natural texture to her hair but these big-barrel curls were most likely made by a stylist. She looks fashion-forward and really pretty.

Her new ‘do isn’t all that Gomez was showing off in her selfie. She tagged her new brand Rare Beauty in the post, pointing out the gorgeous peach-colored lipstick. It also seems she’s wearing foundation, black eyeliner and mascara so we can’t say for sure which of the products fall under the exciting new line. Let’s hope it’s all of them?

Gomez has been experimenting with new beauty looks in preparation for the brand launch this September. She said in her Instagram video: “I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and start embracing our own uniqueness. You’re not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you. It’s about how you see yourself.”