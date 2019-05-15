Selena Gomez’s Old Hollywood Glam Won the Cannes Red Carpet

Selena Gomez is back on the red carpet and looking healthy, happy and seriously gorgeous. She’s at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her new movie, The Dead Don’t Die, in which she stars alongside Chloë Sevigny and Bill Murray. Gomez stunned in a white Louis Vuitton bustier and high-slit skirt, with Old Hollywood glam makeup to match.

Her bold red lip, smooth flawless skin and exaggerated cat eye are courtesy of makeup artist Hung Vanngo, who is responsible for some of Gomez’s most stunning looks to date. Remember that killer smokey eye she rocked to see her then-boyfriend The Weeknd in concert? Yup, that was Vanngo. And the bright pink eyeshadow that had everyone talking at the 2017 Met Gala? Also Vanngo. For this look, he went less rockstar and more movie star. It was exactly what Gomez needed to make sure all eyes were on her at Cannes.

Vanngo used all Marc Jacobs Beauty on Gomez, so it’s a look you can actually achieve at home with just a handful of products. First, to prep her skin, Vanngo used the first-ever skin care product from the brand: Youthquake Hydra-Full Retexturizing Gel Crème ($59 at Marc Jacobs Beauty). It contains pineapple enzymes and encapsulated sodium hyaluronate to both hydrate and retexturize skin. He then covered up redness and any skin imperfections with the Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick in L23 ($32 at Sephora) and topped the skin off with Accomplice Instant Blurring Beauty Powder in Siren 52 ($49 at Sephora) for a Snapchat filter-like glow. Finally, Vanngo used O!Mega Bronzer Coconut Perfect Tan in Tan-Tastic! ($49 at Sephora) and Air Blush Soft Glow Duo in 506 Flesh & Fantasy ($42 at Sephora) to warm up her complexion in a natural way.

For Gomez’s eye-catching lids, Vanngo used a light layer of See-quins Glam Glitter Eyeshadow in Flashlight ($28 at Sephora). Next, he used the Magic Marc’er Precision Pen Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner in Blacquer ($30 at Sephora) to create a precise wing to emphasized Gomez’s eye shape. He completed her eyes with a few coats of Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara ($26 at Sephora).

For the final and possibly most important step, Vanngo applied Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Oh Miley 200 ($32 at Sephora) to Gomez’s lips for a bright-red pop of color.

We can’t wait to see what other gorgeous creations Gomez and Vanngo come up with at Cannes. And how good does her movie look?!

