Selena Gomez Is Back To Brunette & The Color Is Gorge

Selena Gomez basically broke the Internet when she went ultra-blonde in late April. She let her dark roots grow in a cool rockstar way but three months later, she’s given up the blonde life. Gomez is back to brown hair and though we loved the blonde, we have to admit this pretty brunette shade really suits her. She gave us a low-key peek on Instagram while sharing the news that Rare Beauty went global. But over on TikTok, you can really see the transformation.

Not only did the singer-turned-beauty-boss go back to brunette, but she also got some trendy layers to go along with it. In the TikTok video, you can see the way the choppy layers fall along her face. Shaggy cuts are trending like crazy right now, all with a bit of a modern mullet vibe. You can see her hair is shorter in the front and longer in the back, leaning lightly into the trend.

Gomez has a ton going on right now. As stated earlier, her Rare Beauty brand has gone global, a huge feat for any makeup company. She also just launched a swimsuit collab with La’Mariette. (What can’t she do?!) Gomez designed six new styles—two tops, two bottoms, a one-piece and a sarong—that are all in the bright and bold Aura print.

“It was really fun for us to play around with creating swimsuits because Theresa, Morgan, and I love being outside so much,” she said in a statement about working with founders Theresa Mingus and Morgan Brutocao. “After going through swatches, my favorite color was purple, I wanted to stay away from colors I’m used to like red and white. Purple felt different for me and we added pops of color like green and neons here and there, it really becomes your own suit however you wear it.”

The whole collection is out now on the La’Mariette website. And as always, pick up Rare Beauty at Sephora. I recommend grabbing the Mini Mauves Lip Balm Duo ($18 at Sephora) to try out two awesome formulas.