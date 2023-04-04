Selena Gomez Wore a Butt-Length Braid to Her Lip Oil Launch Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Last week, Selena Gomez had a big party with influencers and editors to celebrate her massive Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil launch. She looked gorgeous (when doesn’t she?) with her brown hair pulled back tight and a full face of Rare Beauty. Her bold brows, cat-eye makeup, glowy skin and glossy lips stood out. While drooling over her glam, you might have missed Gomez’s braid. It was so long, it went all the way past her waist.

Hung Vanngo was responsible for her makeup, which included Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil in Honesty. The mid-brown shade is sold out at Sephora and on the brand’s website, though Delight (a similar rose brown) is still in-stock at Sephora. The unique, lightweight oil is taking the beauty world by storm because it’s so different from most of the lip oils on the market.

Hairstylist Orlando Pita did Gomez’s snatched pony and we got the details about exactly how.

First, Pita applied his own Orlando Pita Play Strong Bond Split End Sealant ($18 at Amazon

) to the edges of Gomez’s hairline “to use as a paste to help control her hair,” he says. He then sprayed his brush with the Orlando Pita Play Climate Change Humidity Blocking Hair Spray ($22 at Amazon

) and “pulled her hair back into a ponytail at the middle of the crown of the head.”

Once the ponytail was set, he attached the faux-hair with a pin. Next came Orlando Pita Play Magnifying Glass Intensive Polish Serum ($15 at Amazon

) to “define the three sections of the braid.” He braided the hair and had the Play Strong Bond Split End Sealant on his fingers to “ensure the braid was smooth and that every strand of hair was incorporated into the braid.”

He went back over the final look with the Play Climate Change Humidity Blocking Hair Spray to “ensure it was set, polished and beautiful.” We’d say he nailed it.