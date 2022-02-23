Selena Gomez Swears By a Firming Body Cream That Shoppers Say Makes Their Skin ‘Taut’ & Glowy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

For some of us, winter isn’t quite done wreaking havoc on our skin. Cracks, flakes and dry patches are our average complexion issues during these colder months, but if there’s one person we trust with bodycare recommendations, it’s our girl, Selena Gomez. She always has that lit-from-within glow from head to toe. And as we head into spring and summer, we’re chasing that silky smooth, radiant skin, too.

There’s one product in particular that she’s been reaching for when her skin needs some extra care. “I just got back from a trip and my skin is peeling, so I’m using Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream,” she said last month in an interview with Vogue UK.

You’ve definitely seen this bright orange tub lining the shelves of Sephora, but have you ever opened it and smelled it?? This cream’s heavenly scent is something you’ll never forget. However, it also boasts tons of skincare benefits that make it Selena Gomez-approved.

“The smell is AMAZING and it moisturizes like a dream,” wrote one reviewer. “My skin has never been so soft, and it has a great slight shimmer in it that will be awesome for the summer. I can tell that it really does firm up the skin. After using it every single day for three weeks, the backs of my legs are visibly firmer and smoother. I recommend this to everyone and ordered the larger tub of it. It is worth the money!”

If Selena’s stamp of approval and the product’s 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon don’t convince you, you’ll just have to try the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream for yourself. Keep reading to learn more about its amazing benefits and what makes its scent so incredibly buzzy.

Brazilian Bum Bum Cream $22-$45 Buy Now

This body cream is jam-packed with nourishing ingredients that make your skin look and feel healthier. For instance, the cupuaçu butter included in the formula is loaded with nutrients that lock in moisture and improve skin elasticity, while açaí oil is an antioxidant powerhouse that keeps skin looking healthy and youthful. As if that weren’t enough, coconut oil nourishes and smooths skin. However, the most notable and transformative ingredient in this goop is guaraná. The plant contains five times more caffeine than coffee, and is known to wake up and rejuvenate skin.

The cream is already fast-absorbing and great for tightening and smoothing the appearance of cellulite. Though to get the product to absorb even better, warm it up in your hands and rub it in a circular motion. Apply it almost anywhere on your body, like your legs, stomach, arms, tush and basically anywhere else you want to look lifted and radiant.

As for the scent that shoppers can’t stop gushing over, thank the brand’s signature Cheirosa 61 fragrance. It’s one sweet, sweet symphony of vanilla, salted caramel and pistachio. While you’re moisturizing your body, you might as well make sure you smell absolutely divine, as well.

“I’m a major beach smell kinda girl, so you definitely get that with this product,” wrote one shopper. “As a bonus, my skin feels so taut and just glows when I put it on.”

Did we forget to mention that the thick, creamy goop also adds a subtle touch of shimmer to your complexion? Say no more because that is how you get your skin ready for a beautiful summer glow.

One reviewer wrote that they’re “fighting my husband for it” and added, “It’s been so dry in the L.A. area lately, but this cream has absolutely saved my skin. After just one day, even my husband noticed how much softer (and awesome-smelling) I was, so now he’s slathering himself in Bum Bum Cream after his showers, too.”

All in all, we can see why this product has such loud supporters, one of which is Selener herself. The time has come to nourish your body and smell like paradise with the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream.