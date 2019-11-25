Selena Gomez’s New Bob Isn’t Exactly What You Think

While watching celebrities hit the red carpet last night at the 2019 American Music Awards, I was taken aback by Selena Gomez’s new bob. And it’s not just because her hair was shorter than usual. It’s because it’s exactly the hair I work to achieve every morning. She hit the carpet wearing a lime green Versace mini dress and matching heels, smiling big knowing she looked great. Her brunette hair was in that perfect ’90s-style bob, full and curled under.

When I saw Gomez, I actually said to the T.V.: “How does her hair stay curled under like that?!” Because I know the struggle. I have naturally frizzy, wavy hair and I use the Soft Smoothing Brush on my Dyson Airwrap Styler ($549 at Sephora) to blow out my hair and curl it under in that cool Bella Hadid-style way. But an hour later, one side of my hair is flipped out in the opposite direction and pieces are poking around everywhere.

Gomez’s hair, though, by stylist Marissa Marino, is not flipping out. It stayed perfectly smooth and curled under while in the hot Los Angeles sun. That’s why it makes me happy to learn that it’s not totally her hair. “Obsessed with this full look and faux bob,” Marino wrote on Instagram. It seems Gomez’s hair was either a wig or, more likely, extensions. How else could her mane stay so full of body and perfectly smooth?

In the meantime, I’m going to keep trying with my own hair and hope maybe an extra-hold hairspray is the answer.

