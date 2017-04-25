Selena Gomez Just Debuted Her Shortest Haircut Ever

Selena Gomez has been flirting with shorter and shorter hair. Last December, she showed off a long lob, only to follow up with a barely shoulder-grazing version a month later. She saddled up her hair extensions once again, but has mostly been sticking with chilling with her lob of late. And now she’s taken her hair to new lengths—specifically, the shortest we’ve seen from her ever.

She posted a shot of her new bob to Instagram an hour ago without a caption. TBH, none needed—the hair speaks for itself.

The music video for Gomez’s new track with Kygo, “It Ain’t Me,” dropped yesterday, but don’t let yourself become too excited: You won’t have a chance to spy the pop star’s new or old hair in the video, because she doesn’t appear in it. Instead, a morbid story line plays out, accompanied by Gomez’s sultry voice (and Kygo’s slamming beats).

Either way, “It Ain’t Me” is Gomez’s first major track since Revival came out in 2015, so—it’s safe to say her fans are psyched. New boyfriend, new song, new hair—seems as though 2017 is treating Gomez pretty damn well.