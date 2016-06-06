StyleCaster
Selena Gomez Goes Blonde, Bieber Responds by Following Her on Instagram

Rachel Krause
It’s almost officially summer, which can only mean one thing: Women all over the first world are flocking to hair salons in droves, requesting something “different” for the warmer weather. Blonder, maybe? Definitely blonder. So predictable, yet so true.

Selena Gomez is one such woman. The 23-year-old pop star/former Wizard of Waverly Place took a break from her Revival Tour to lighten up her naturally very dark, very enviable hair to a highlighted honey blonde that looks great on her, as if she is a person who could ever look objectively bad. To drive the point home, America’s sullen son, Justin Bieber, whom Selena once dated, followed her on Instagram for the first time since 2014. Coincidence? I think not.

