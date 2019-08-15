Why Everyone Thinks Selena Gomez Has a Beauty Line in the Works

Some celebrities announce they’re coming out with their own beauty brand and you can’t really picture what it’s going to look like. Others, like Selena Gomez’s beauty line, makes complete sense. According to a trademark filing, the singer/actor is putting her name on skincare, cosmetics, haircare, fragrances, moisturizers, nail products and essential oils, all under July Moon Productions Inc. Okay, maybe I don’t fully understand the “essential oils” part but with Gomez, it’s sure to be successful.

Since she was a tween on the Disney Channel, Gomez has been a budding style icon. She’s also not new to the beauty world. She released Selena Gomez Eau de Parfum in 2012 and Vivamore in 2013. She headed into fashion soon after and has been a brand ambassador for Coach and Puma for the past two years. It’s time for her to create something fully on her own. There are no details yet about what exactly she’ll launch first but it totally could be makeup.

If you look at Lady Gaga’s Haus Beauty, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, and now Ciara, most celebrities start with makeup. It’s the easiest way to make a big splash and get some serious buzz going. Gomez is pretty creative when it comes to her makeup, too. She loves to go bare-faced and natural and show her real side on Instagram, but when it comes to a red carpet, girl knows how to get glam.

I can also see her bringing some kind of charitable element into her brand. She’s an activist along with being a performer. She’s worked on behalf of A21, a global anti-human trafficking organization, as well as Planned Parenthood. We’ve reached out to Gomez and will update you as soon as we have more information on her new projects.