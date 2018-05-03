Selena Gomez’s Beauty Evolution from Disney Star to Red-Carpet Queen

For many of those who grew up in the late 2000s, there is no one more influential than Selena Gomez. The 25-year-old—who started on Disney Channel when she was 15—is the epitome of teen-queen beauty, and she has the red-carpet looks to back it up. And like the Disney Channel stars before her, Gomez hasn’t stuck to one look.
From the squeaky-clean teenager we met on “Wizards of Waverly Place” to the bombshell singer that we know today, Gomez’s brand has evolved almost as much as her hair and makeup skills. Ahead, we’re looking at the actress and singer’s mind-blowing beauty evolution from 2007. Gomez is known for her baby face, but when it comes to beauty, she has definitely grown up.
May 2007
Attending the premiere of "Shrek the Third" in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2007
Attending the premiere "Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End" in Anaheim, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
August 2007
Attending the 2007 Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2007
Attending the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
June 2008
Attending the 19th annual A Time for Heroes benefit for the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
October 2008
Attending the fifth annual Runway for Life gala in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2008
Attending the sixth annual Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2008
Attending the 2008 CNN Heroes event in Hollywood.
Photo:
Getty Images
June 2009
Attending the Raise Hope for the Congo event in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
August 2009
Attending the 2009 Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2009
Attending the 2009 ALMA Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
October 2009
Attending Hollywood Life's 6th annual Hollywood Style Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2010
Attending the 41st NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
March 2010
Attending Nickelodeon's 23rd annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
August 2010
Attending the 2010 Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2010
Attending the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2011
Attending the 53rd annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
June 2011
Attending the 2011 MTV Movie Awards in Universal City, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
August 2011
Attending the 2011 Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2011
Attending the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
January 2012
Attending Selena Gomez's second annual Charity Concert to Benefit UNICEF in West Hollywood.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2012
Attending the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood.
Photo:
Getty Images
March 2012
Attending Nickelodeon's 25th annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
July 2012
Attending the 2012 Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
January 2013
Attending InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes party in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
March 2013
Attending Nickelodeon's 26th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
April 2013
Attending the 2013 MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2013
Attending the 2013 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Photo:
Getty Images
March 2014
Attending the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2014
Attending the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
October 2014
Attending the Los Angeles VIP Screening of "Rudderless."
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2014
Attending the 3rd annual Unlikely Heroes Awards Dinner and Gala in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2015
Attending the "China: Through the Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2015
Attending the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show pink carpet arrivals in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2015
Attending the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2015
Attending the City of Hope's 2015 Spirit of Life Gala in Santa Monica, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
January 2016
Attending the 2016 InStyle and Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party at in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2016
Attending the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2016
Attending the 58th Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2016
Attending the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2017
Attending the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the in-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum in New York City.
Photo:
Getty Images
October 2017
Arriving at the 3rd annual InStyle Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2017
Arriving at the 2017 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2017
Arriving at the Billboard Women in Music Awards 2017 in Hollywood.
Photo:
Getty Images
April 2018
Attending WE Day California in Inglewood, California.
Photo:
Getty Images
April 2018
Attending a photo call for "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" in Culver City, California.
Photo:
Getty Images